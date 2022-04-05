Tipperary libraries to take part in My Little Library Bag initiative

Tipperary County Council Libraries have announced they will take part in the First 5 My Little Library Bag initiative.

The First 5 My Little Library initiative will offer a book bag with books and resources to every four and five-year-olds starting school in September.

The bags will contain books, a library card and a library wallet.

The bags are free and will be available for collection from April 11.

The initiative aims to get children reading and become members of their local library.

Parents will have been sent an invite, but if not, they can bring their ID to their local library and sign up.

We are so excited about this initiative! The book bags for children due to start school this September are being delivered to libraries in Co. Tipperary from this week. They'll be available to collect from your local library from next week, 11th April. #FirstFive #LittleLibrary https://t.co/pDnG7Jlr8E — TippCoCoLibraries (@TippLib) April 5, 2022

First 5 My Little Library Bag is a collaboration between Libraries Ireland and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth.

First 5 is a government strategy to support babies, children and families.