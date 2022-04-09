More than 3,000 attended St Patrick’s Day festival in Nenagh

Approximately 3,700 people attended the St Patrick’s Day market and festival in Nenagh, the council has heard at a recent district council sitting.

Additionally, 250 people visited the tourist office on the day.

Cllr Seamus Morris said the day was a success.

“It became a family day, and that’s all we wanted,” said Cllr Morris.

However, the council recognised there was disappointment that there was no parade this year.

Cllr Morris said people like to see their children participate in the parade.

However, Cllr Morris also called on those who like the parade to organise a committee to run one next year.

“Rather than shouting and roaring from the side lines, form a committee and work with us and see what you come up with,” said Cllr Morris.

Cllr Ger Darcy praised the work of volunteers in making these events possible but also acknowledged how difficult it can be when the same people are organising the festival every year.

“But it’s the same people all the time, and fatigue sets in,” said Cllr Darcy.

Senior Executive Officer, Nenagh Municipal District Rosemary Joyce confirmed the council would work with any interested parties. She also said that the annual celebration needed a “fresh look”.

Ms Joyce said the council was willing to work with any group interested in organising the parade, but the festival needed a “fresh look”.

She also recognised the fire department as ‘always willing to come along and help out.’

According to Ms Joyce, the heritage centre was a “hive of activity”, and local businesses also reported a good day of trade.