Search

12 Apr 2022

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre Nenagh are offering three new courses this month

Courses are free and include Healthy Food Made Easy, Grow and Sow and Health and Wellbeing for Over 60s

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre are offering three new course this month

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre are offering three new course this month

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre are delighted to offer the free upcoming programmes starting this month:

A free Healthy Food Made Easy 6 week programme for anyone interested in improving nutrition knowledge and preparing healthier meals - starting Monday, April 25 at 10am in Tyone Community Centre.

A Free Health and Wellbeing Programme for six weeks for over 60’s that looks at practical ways of incorporating good habits to help you age well through exercise, diet and social engagement – starting Wednesday, April 20 at 11am in Tyone Community Centre.

Grow and Sow – Join expert Albert Nolan for our Free six-week Gardening Project for Families – ideal for parents or guardians & children, grandparents & grandchildren or any adults with children!

Perfect for beginners and anyone who wants to learn to sow and grow salads, vegetables and flowers from seeds and plants.

All seeds and plants provided. Starts Saturday, April 23, in Nenagh Community Garden at 10am.

Places are limited on all programmes, so booking is essential and can be made through Silver Arch FRC reception at 067-31800.

POLL: TipperaryLive championship team for Waterford - Goalkeeper

Tipperary name their u20 hurling team for clash with Waterford

The game takes place on Wednesday evening in Semple Stadium

BREAKING: Cashel man charged with involvement in gangland murder

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media