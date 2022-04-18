Upgrades to pedestrian crossings ongoing in Nenagh

Stafford Street crossing
Nenagh Municipal District has said the upgrade works to the Stafford Street pedestrian crossing are now complete.
Works on the following pedestrian crossings are expected to start in the next three weeks.
Upgrade to Pedestrian Crossing at Stafford Street complete. Similar works will be carried out on the Borrisokane Road, Summerhill, O Rahilly Street and Martyrs Road in the next 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/FpoiUNaSxe— NenaghMD (@NenaghMD) April 17, 2022
Mike O donoghue, Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell, Sarah Dillon, Aine Looby, Ellie Phelan, Sarah Phelan and Maurice Barrett will complete our annual 24 hours fast and sleep out on the 30th of April.
Waterford's Michael Kiely is tackled by Tipperary's Craig Morgan at Walsh Park in the Munster senior hurling championship tie. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.