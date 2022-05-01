TRAFFIC: Drivers should plan ahead when travelling to these areas of Tipperary from Tuesday

Tipperary County Council has announced several temporary traffic management plans and closures for the coming week.

R497-16 at Knockmaroe Junction, Kilcommon

The R497-16 at Knockmaroe Junction in Kilcommon will be closed from 8am on Tuesday, May 3, to 4pm on Saturday, May 7.

The closure is to facilitate the installation of a cattle underpass.

The following diversions will be in place:

Those travelling north on the R497 will be diverted west on the R503, North on the L6182 and East on the L2266 to re-join the R497.

Those travelling south on the R497 will be diverted west on the L2266, North on the L6182 and East on the R503 to re-join the R497.

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, will be closed on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction from 7am on Tuesday, May 3, until 6pm on Tuesday, May 31.

This is to allow for construction in the area.

R688 Cashel to Rosegreen Road - Coopers Lot to Lyonstown

A temporary traffic management plan will be in place on theR688 Cashel to Rosegreen Road - Coopers Lot to Lyonstown from 8am, Tuesday, May 3, until 5pm on Friday, May 6.

Traffic lights and single lane traffic will be in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

L-1287 at Laffina/Milltown

Traffic management on the L-1287 at Laffina/Milltown will remain in place until 7pm Wednesday, June 4.

Local diversions will be in place.

Road users are advised to expect delays.