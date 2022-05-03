Search

03 May 2022

Two-hundred year old cottage with a modern touch goes is for sale outside Nenagh

It even has a spiral staircase!

Two-hundred year old cottage with a modern touch goes is up for sale outside Nenagh

'Rose Cottage' Scriboge, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary

03 May 2022 7:15 PM

Rose Cottage Scriboge in Coolbawn, Nenagh, is on sale for €169,500.

The original cottage is 200 years old, and the conservatory was added in 2004.

Lough Derg can be seen distantly from the house, and it is 2km from Coolbawn Quay and 19km from Nenagh town.

It has a kitchen/living and dining room space, two bedrooms, one family bathroom and a shower room.

Upstairs is accessed using a spiral staircase. 

Storage space is available in the attic, as well as a study room and dressing room.

For more information, contact Harry Brann Auctioneers & Valuers.

