TRAFFIC: Roads in Nenagh, Roscrea and Cashel among next weeks works and closures

Tipperary County Council is implementing several temporary traffic management plans and closures next week from Monday, June 13.

N24-2, Carrick on Suir Town

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the N-24-2, Carrick on Suir Town between the entrance of Lisadell Housing Estate and O'Mahony Ave, from 8am, Monday, June 13 to 5pm, Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Traffic lights will be in operation.

L-8017 between Rossestown Cross to Cassetown Cross, Thurles

Temporary traffic management on the L-8017 between Rossestown Cross to Cassetown Cross, Thurles from 7am, Monday, June 13 to 7pm, and Tuesday, June 14.

Local access only and diversions will be in place.

R493-0 Between Knigh Cross and Junction with the N52 at Grange Upper, Nenagh

Temporary traffic management on the R493-0 Between Knigh Cross and the junction with the N52 at Grange Upper, Nenagh, from 8am, Tuesday, June 14 to 6pm on Friday, June 17.

Diversions will be in place.

R-659, Cabragh, Thurles

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R-659, Thurles at Cabragh, from 7am on Wednesday, June 15, to 7pm on Friday, June 19.

Local access only and diversions will be in place.

R706 at The Valley Fethard

Stop and go traffic management will be in place on the R706 at The Valley Fethard from 8am, Wednesday, June 8 to 6pm, Friday, August 5.

EXTENSION: R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing, Grange

Tipperary County Council is extending the closure to R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing, Grange, to include the period between 5am on Saturday, June 18, to 12am on Sunday, June 19.

The following alternative routes are available:

Those travelling from Tipperary Town on the R497 will be diverted towards Dundrum at Rosanna Road crossroads onto the R661 and R505.

Those travelling from Donohill will be diverted towards Dundrum on the R505 and R661 to Tipperary Town.

R639 Old Cork Road

Temporary traffic management will remain in place on the R639 Old Cork Road at Racecourse Cross, Cashel, until 7pm on Friday, June 17.

Local diversions will be in place.

L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road

Due to road works, the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road remains closed until 7pm on Monday, August 8.

Local diversions will be in place.

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

The L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction, remains closed until Friday, July 1 at 6pm.