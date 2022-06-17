Nenagh councillor calls for town's military barracks to be given over to housing
Nenagh councillor Seamus Morris has called on Tipperary County Council to contact the Department of Defence with a view to them offering the military barracks site to the Land Development Agency for housing.
Cllr Morris said that he was making the call as he was aware that the Government was in desperate need of state-owned sites for housing.
“The site has become derelict and the Department is carrying out a title search of the site with a view to disposing of the site,” he said.
