Search

24 Jun 2022

Tipperary councillor raises concerns over deterioration to a local bog road

Tipperary councillor raises concerns over deterioration to a local bog road

Tipperary councillor raises concerns over deterioration to a local bog road

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Councillor Ger Darcy has raised issues with the Kilcorran bog road near Borrisokane week’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

He said the road ‘sags down’ and can present a danger to those unaware of it.

Cllr Michael O’Meara supported Cllr Darcy’s question and expressed his disappointment at the level of climate change funding available to deal with roads prone to flooding.

Nenagh library to host summer exhibition by South Tipperary Art Group

Director of Services Roads, Transportation, Infrastructure Marcus O’Conner says that the council has attempted to fix the problem in the past, but extra weight on the road does make it worse.

He also said Tipperary County Council would continue to apply for funding.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media