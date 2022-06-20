DRAMA! Relive the final moments of the Tipperary minors win over Galway last Sunday

Senan Butler sent the Premier county wild in the afternoon last Sunday, with his goal deep in injury time securing Tipperary's first minor All-Ireland final appearance since 2016. See the excitement in the video attached below.
Críoch dhrámatúil i gcluiche leath cheannais na hÉireann Electric Ireland— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 19, 2022
Fuair Senan Butler ó @KilsheelanGAA an cúl seo do @TipperaryGAA agus gan ach cúpla soicind fágtha ar an gcloig! #GAA #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/BftiwR6eA4
