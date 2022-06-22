Tipperary motorist is given suspended sentence over dangerous driving incident

A motorist who was followed through three counties by gardaí has been given a suspended jail sentence by Nenagh District Court for dangerous driving.

Daniel Clarke of 18 Old Road, Silvermines, Nenagh, had pleaded to a number of traffic offences and other matters at an earlier court and his case had been adjourned for a probation report.

His solicitor, David Peters, told the court last Friday that it was “next to impossible” to get a psychiatric report in Nenagh.

His client had suffered mental health difficulties and was living in Novas accommodation but would like more regular accommodation.

“He is 100% clean. He is in a good place, but not a perfect place,” said Mr Peters.

He said Mr Clarke was working but that his role was due to finish when school holidays started and he was looking for work.

“He has done well in the last couple of months,” said Mr Peters.

The court heard that Mr Clarke was observed driving at Watchhouse Cross in Limerick on March 31, 2020, and ran a red light.

He continued out to Parteen bridge in Clare where he broke a red light and then drove to O’Briensbridge in Clare where he went across the bridge where only one car at a time was allowed proceed.

Mr Clarke then made his way to Silvermines and on to Dolla and Mountainview, Bollingbrooke.

he court heard that Mr Clarke had hit speeds of up to 140km/h during the incident.

Mr Peters said his client had panicked when he had seen the gardaí.

udge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Clarke for four months for dangerous driving, suspended for two years on his own bond of €250. She disqualified him from driving for four years.

She disqualified Mr Clarke for four years and fined him €100 for having no insurance on the same date.

Mr Clarke had also pleaded to dangerous driving outside Thurles on October 6, 2019, when he drove through a garda checkpoint, narrowly missing a garda.

The court heard the gardaí were conducing a checkpoint at Killinan when a car approached at speed at drove through. It continued on to Castle Meadows where it crashed.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr Clarke €250 and disqualified him from driving for two years for dangerous driving at Killinan.

She fined him €250 and disqualified him from driving for four years for the same offence at Castle Meadows.

He was fined €100 and disqualified from driving for four years for having no insurance at Dublin Road, Nenagh, on December 11, 2019.

A number of other offences, including the theft of a bicycle at Millersbrook, Nenagh, on August 1, 2021, and possession of drugs at Liberty Square, Thurles on April 28, 2019 and again on January 1, 2020, were taken into consideration.

Judge MacGrath urged Mr Clarke to continue with his treatment and said she hoped he would make a full recovery.