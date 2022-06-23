Well done: Nenagh Handball Club takes bronze medal in All-Ireland U15 Féile

Junior: Well done to our Junior Bs who opened their championship campaign with a one point win over Borrisokane last Sat evening. The score in the game was 1-18 to 2-14 with Brian Duffy getting the first half goal. This group now play Knockshegowna in Round 2 which will take place in July.

The Junior As will play Toomevara in Round 3 of the Championship next Friday at 7.30pm in Borrisoleigh.

Tipperary: Well done to Sam O’Farrell and the Tipperary minors who had a thrilling win over Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday last. Sam had a fine game at wing back and will now go on to captain this team in the All-Ireland final against Offaly on July 2. Well done to all involved.

Feile Handball: Saturday, June 18, saw Nenagh Handball Club players play in the All-Ireland Handball Feile U15 Section in Tinryland, Carlow. After many nights training, challenge matches and under the tutelage of Eamonn Spillane they didn’t leave the scene empty handed.

Having been beaten by the very strong and eventual winners in the first match, they regrouped successfully playing with great skill, determination and shrewdness to win all their remaining duels securing bronze medal position.

With four out of the five players still underage next year this experience will no doubt lead to even greater progress in the future. Congratulations to all the players and gratitude to Eamonn Spillane for his time and coaching expertise.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €2,400. The lotto can be played either online via the link on the club website and social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Youth Academy: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy, sponsored by Albany Home & Decor and A Sportsman’s Dream, are delighted to announce that the club will be running a summer camp in August. The three-day summer camp will run from August 10 to 12. It will take place from 10am to 1pm each day and is for children of primary school age. To book, contact Niall on 087-408 6439.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturday mornings on the outside field - road end. The boys have great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087-13650

Under 7: Under 7 boys continue to train on Saturday from 10-11am and Wednesday from 6-7pm on the outside field. We’d always like to see new faces so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Our Under 9 boys hosted Durlas Óg and Portroe in McDonagh Park Nenagh on Saturday morning last over this morning for a very enjoyable hurling blitz. There were great team efforts on display from the boys, keep up the practice at home and very well done to all. Thanks to both Dúrlas Óg and Portroe for making the trip over to Nenagh and providing great opposition. Training as usual during the week and we have football games planned for next weekend.

Training continues on Wednesday from 5.45pm to 7pm on the outside field. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Two U11 teams were out against Silvermines in Dolla last Saturday morning and one team went to Portroe on Sunday morning to participate in a hurling blitz. All three games were very close and competitive. Training continues for hurling and football during the week. Next weekend we have hurling matches against Roscrea on Friday evening and then hurling and football matches on Sunday in Nenagh. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: Under 13A panel played Borrisoleigh last week and had a win from that tie. The Under 13C panel played Portroe on Friday evening last and also had a win. On Wednesday night there is a challenge match for the A panel v Portroe in Portroe. Training on Tuesday and Friday evenings this week.

Under 15: Training continues Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8 p.m.

Congratulations to Shane Gleeson and the boys who had success in their handball competition last weekend in Carlow.

Under 17: U17 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50 pm.