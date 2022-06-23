Fixtures: Tipp club divisional hurling throws in this weekend

Mid Tipperary
22-06-2022 (Wed)
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship
Clonakenny V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Clonakenny 7.45
24-06-2022 (Fri)
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Moycarkey Borris V Thurles Sarsfields in Littleton 7.30
Clonakenny V JK Brackens in Clonakenny 7.45
Drom & Inch V Holycross Ballycahill in Clonakenny 7.45
Moyne Templetuohy V Knock in Templetuohy 7.45
25-06-2022 (Sat)
Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Upperchurch Drombane V Thurles Sarsfields in Templemore 5.00
Holycross Ballycahill V Moycarkey Borris in Boherlahan 7.00
Drom & Inch V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 7.00
26-06-2022 (Sun)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship
Loughmore Castleiney V Moycarkey Borris in Castleiney 11.00
JK Brackens V Upperchurch Drombane in Templemore 7.00
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Killea V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Killea 1.00
28-06-2022 (Tue)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship
Thurles Sarsfields V Boherlahan Dualla in Outside Field Thurles 7.45
North Tipperary
24-06-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Hurling Championship
Portroe V Silvermines in Portroe 7.00
Lorrha V Knockshegowna in Lorrha 7.30
Junior A Hurling Championship
Toomevara V Nenagh Éire Óg in Borris-Ileigh 7.30
Kellys of Fantane Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballinahinch V Borrisokane in Puckane 7.30
25-06-2022 (Sat)
Savoy Kitchens Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Kiladangan V Silvermines in Cloughjordan 5.00
Newport V Roscrea in Cloughjordan 7.00
Ballina V Portroe in Toomevara 7.00
26-06-2022 (Sun)
Hi B Restaurant/Bar Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara in Nenagh 2.00
Kiladangan V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Nenagh 4.00
Junior B Hurling Championship Ballina V Shannon Rovers in Ballina 7.00
South Tipperary
22-06-2022 (Wed)
Intermediate Football Championship Final
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Commercials in Ardfinnan 7.30
24-06-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Hurling League
Cahir V St Patricks in Cahir 7.30
25-06-2022 (Sat)
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final
Ballingarry V Skeheenarinky in Monroe 7.00
26-06-2022 (Sun)
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final
Kilsheelan Kilcash V Carrick Davins in Clonmel Sportsfield 6.00
West Tipperary
24-06-2022 (Fri)
Intermediate Football Semi Final
Golden Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs in Leahy Park Cashel 7.30
Junior A Football Championship
Solohead V Sean Treacys in Solohead 7.45
25-06-2022 (Sat)
Senior Football Championship Semi Final
Rockwell Rovers V Aherlow in Bansha 7.30
Junior B Football Championship
Rosegreen V Golden Kilfeacle in Rosegreen 7.45
26-06-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Football Championship
Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Sean Treacy Park 12.00
Junior B Football Championship
Cappawhite V Aherlow in Cappawhite 12.00
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rockwell Rovers in Annacarty 12.00
