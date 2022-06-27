Referee for Tipp's minor final clash with Offaly confirmed

The referees have been named for this weekend's All-Ireland SHC semi-finals and Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final.
Galway's Shane Hynes will referee the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final between Tipperary and Offaly in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday.
Tipperary native, Fergal Horgan, will referee the Saturday's clash between Kilkenny and Clare, while, on Sunday, Waterford's Thomas Walsh will referee the Limerick v Galway semi-final.
