Tipperary farm group's Devil's Bit climb raises funds for Chernobyl charity

Adi Roche, voluntary CEO of Chernobyl Children International (CCI) visited Herdwatch in Roscrea to collect a donation of more than €10,500 for the victims of the Ukraine conflict.

The money had been raised by Herdwatch following a recent climb of the Devil’s Bit mountain in Tipperary by 25 members of their team.

Some members of the Herdwatch team are based in Ukraine and their Irish friends and colleagues wanted to raise funds in recognition of the difficulties they are experiencing at present.

Speaking about the donation, Ms. Roche said: “Thank you for your most generous donation to Chernobyl Children International. We are deeply grateful to the whole team at Herdwatch and FRS Network for the incredible amount raised of € 10,535 which will make a very impactful difference in supporting the work we do.

“We are heartbroken at the crisis in Ukraine, but people’s desire to help and respond to the crisis has been overwhelming and we are so grateful for everyone’s generosity and goodwill.

“I am personally very grateful to you and everyone at Herdwatch and FRS Network, for your generosity during this dark time. Your donation is very timely and will have an immediate impact on Ukrainian families who are suffering. Despite having been liberated and able to leave their bunkers after being under Russian occupation for five weeks, the children in Ivankiv, in the Chernobyl region of Ukraine are deeply traumatised and are still suffering. CCI has partnered with a humanitarian organisation in Ukraine to provide help and support to the families in this region. Thanks to your kindness, we will be able to provide children of the Chernobyl area with a haven away from their war-torn homes,” she said.

Herdwatch, headquartered in Roscrea, are part of FRS Network, the social enterprise co-operative. In March, FRS Network donated a further €20,000 towards the victims of the Ukraine conflict via the Irish Red Cross.