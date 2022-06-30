North Tipp GAA Scene

Senior Hurling Championship:

The Hibernian Inn sponsored North Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final double header produced two exciting games in MacDonagh Park Nenagh last Sunday afternoon. Toomevara had a 2-17 to 0-19 win over Borris Ileigh whilst Kiladangan had a 3-24 to 4-16 extra time win over Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The Semi Final’s will take place this coming Saturday 2nd July. Kiladangan and Toomevara will resume their rivalry with a 6.30 pm throw in in Nenagh whilst Cloughjordan will host the meeting of Templederry Kenyons v Nenagh Eire Og which throws in at 7.15 pm.

Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship:

The Quarter Finals of the Savvy Kitchens sponsored North Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship took place last Saturday. Portroe had a 3-11 to 1-16 win over Shannonside rivals Ballina in Toomevara whilst Roscrea got the better of Newport on a 2-14 to 0-13 scoreline.

Penalties had to separate Silvermines and Kiladangan after the sides finished level after extra time, 3-22 to 2-25 with Silvermines winning the shootout 2-1.

The Semi Finals will take place this coming Saturday 2nd July. Portroe and Burgess will throw in at 4.30 pm in Nenagh whilst Roscrea face Silvermines in Cloughjordan at 5.15 pm.

Intermediate Hurling Championship:

The sole quarter final of the Kellys of Fantane sponsored North Intermediate Hurling Championship took place last Friday with Borrisokane putting in an impressive performance, defeating Ballinahinch 1-23 to 0-12.

Borrisokane now go onto face Shannon Rovers this coming Friday 1st July at 7.30 pm in Puckane in the Semi Final. The second Semi Final between Lorrha and Moneygall takes place on Sunday 3rd July at 7pm in Roscrea.

Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship:

Nenagh Eire Og and Toomevara played out a thriller of game last Friday evening in Borrisoleigh in the third round of the North Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship with Toome victorious on a 5-13 to 0-27 scoreline. Jim Shanahan scored a hat trick of goals for Toomevara with Adam Hall and Conor Delaney also finding the back of the net for the greyhounds.

Round 4 will take place on Friday 8th July at 7.30 pm with Borris Ileigh facing Toomevara in Nenagh whilst Cloughjordan hosts the meeting of Nenagh Eire Og and Roscrea.

Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship:

The final games of the first round of The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship took place last weekend.

On Friday 24th, Lorrha had a 0-20 to 2-9 win over Knockshegowna in Group 1, while Portroe had an impressive 2-14 to 0-14 win over Silvermine in Group 2.

The Group 3 fixture on Sunday 26th saw Ballina run out comfortable 2-16 to 0-11 winners over Shannon Rovers. Ballina had a slender 2-5 to 0-10 half time lead and went onto dominate the scoring in the second half.

The second round of games are fixed for Saturday 9th July with 7.30 pm throw ins.

Group 1 – Knockshegowna host Nenagh Eire og and Borrisokane host Lorrha

Group 2 – Silvermines host Templederry Kenyons and Newport host Burgess

Group 3 – Shannon Rovers host Kiladangan and Moneygall hosting Ballina

Under 19 Hurling:

The first round of the North Under 19 Hurling championships will commence on Wednesday 6th July at 7.30 pm.

‘A’ Group 1 – Silvermines v Ballina in Dolla, Nenagh Eire Og bye

‘A’ Group 2 – Kiladangan v Toomevara in Puckane, Roscrea bye

‘B’ Group 1 – Newport v Lorrha in Newport, Burgess bye

‘B’ Group 2 – Kilruane MacDonaghs v Borris Ileigh in Cloughjordan, Borrisokane bye

‘B’ Group 3 – Portroe v Ballinahinch Templederry in Portroe, Moneygall Clonakenny bye