01 Jul 2022

Preview: Do or die for Tipp camogie against Cork this Saturday

Preview: Do or die for Tipp camogie against Cork this Saturday

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jun 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship

It’s ‘do or die’ for the Tipperary Senior and Junior teams this Saturday as both sides have to travel to play their final group games in what has been a mixed campaign so far for both teams.

The Tipperary Junior team will need a win over Waterford and will also need Cavan to do them a big favour by beating Clare if they are to qualify. On top of that Clare also have a much healthier score difference so nothing short of a resounding victory over Waterford will suffice if Tipp are to make an All-Ireland semi-final.

While the odds are stacked against Ray Delaney’s side they need to grab the opportunity that is there and finish the group with a very good performance and a win and hope other results go their way. Like Tipperary juniors the Tipperary senior team need to focus on their  own performance and the task of beating Cork in Cork this Saturday.

With Cork safely through and Clare unable to qualify Waterford, Dublin, Tipperary and Wexford are all in with a chance of grabbing the final two spots.

A win for Waterford against Clare will see them take second spot while Dublin and Wexford will both be looking for wins and Cork to beat Tipp to guarantee them a win. If Tipp can get all three points against Cork and if Dublin were to loose to Wexford Tipp will take third spot.

But if Dublin and Tipp were to win it will come down to score difference between the two. It’s a huge task for Tipperary to beat a fancied Cork team but the fact Cork have already qualified and Tipperary look to be coming good at the right time after a great win over Wexford two weeks ago fingers will be firmly crossed on Saturday that we can grab a place in the this year’s knockout stages. 


Saturday 

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Junior Championship

Tipperary V Waterford @2pm in Waterford

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship

Tipperary V Cork @4pm in Pairc Ni Rinn 

Local News

