Well done Sam: Nenagh Éire Óg salutes its All-Ireland minor hurling winning captain

All Ireland Minor Final: Congratulations to the Tipperary minors on an incredible win in the All-Ireland minor final. It was a fantastic day for this group of young stars, congratulations to you all. Special congrats to our own Sam O'Farrell and the O’Farrell family on this great achievement. Sam was an excellent captain with this group, he led by example all year and rounded it off with a fantastic speech when accepting The Irish Press on behalf of the team. Well done Sam, we're all tremendously proud of you.

Senior: Well done to our senior hurlers on their 4-18 to 0-13 points win over Templederry in the North semi-final at the weekend – the goals coming from Jake Morris (2), Tommy Heffernan and Philip Hickey. The North final against Kiladangan will take place next weekend – date and venue tbc.

Junior: Our Junior As will play Roscrea in their final round game on Friday evening next . The game is fixed for Cloughjordan at 7pm. The Junior Bs are due to play Knockshegowna on Saturday evening in Round 2 of the championship. This game is in Ballingarry at 7pm.

Under 19: The Under 19 North Championship starts this week where we have a bye in Round 1. Our first game is against Ballina on Wednesday, July 20, with Silvermines the other team in our group.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €2,600. The lotto can be played either online via the link on the club website and social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Youth Academy: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy sponsored by Albany Home & Decor and A Sportsman’s Dream are delighted to announce that the club will be running a summer camp in August. The three-day summer camp will run from August 10-12. It will take place from 10am to 1pm each day and is for children of primary school age. To book contact Niall on 087-4086439.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturdays on the outside field, road end. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along; call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Training continues Wednesday from 6pm-7pm and Saturday from 10-11am. Hurling blitz next Saturday in Nenagh. Special welcome to our two new boys Kiril and Oleh. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789. Reminder that a parent or guardian must stay with your child during training.

Under 9: Training this week is Saturday at 10am. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-080 6460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Under 11 boys played in two games last weekend, one against Borrisoleigh and another against Shannon Rovers. Both games were immensely enjoyable and the boys played really well. Training continues for hurling and football during the week. New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details.

Under 13: The U13A panel played Kilruane in Cloughjordan on Tuesday evening, remaining matches for the A panel will be in August. On July 12 our U13C panel will play Templederry and on July 19 the C panel will play Shannon Rovers. Training on Wednesday and Friday evenings this week.

Under 15: Best wishes to Valters from everyone in the Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club. Training continues Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8 p.m.

Under 17: Our championship opener against Borrisoleigh was postponed on Monday evening. This game will now be played at a later date. Training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm.