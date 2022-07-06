Search

Tipperary tourism: Top golfers bring slice of economic benefit to local businesses

Tipperary tourism: Top golfers bring slice of economic benefit to local businesses

JP McManus and Tiger Woods at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare this week

The JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor this Monday and Tuesday brought a slice of economic benefit to the entire Mid-West, including Tipperary, with many of those attending booking hotels.

This event which has raised vital funds over the years for numerous charities in the Mid-West, also generated an economic benefit, not only for the local community in Adare, but also the wider regional economy, said Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Airport Group.

"We were delighted to welcome players and golf enthusiasts to the airport and we know that the hospitality and accommodation sectors in particular are experiencing a significant positive bounce from the event," she said.

Organising a tournament of this magnitude takes huge commitment and hard work. JP and the McManus family, the tournament organisers, the team at Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort and the host of volunteers did a tremendous job, she said.

Over 30 private jets touched down at Shannon Airport ahead of the event, jetting in the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, John Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau.

 

