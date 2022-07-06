Tipperary juniors exit championship despite big win over Waterford

The Tipperary Junior team travelled to Waterford on Saturday for their final group game in this year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Junior Championship knowing that all the stars would need to align if they were to snatch a semi-final spot ahead of either Cavan and Clare who were meeting in the other group game.

Having lost to Cavan in round 1 and drawn with Clare, Tipperary as well as beating Waterford needed Cavan to beat Clare but also Tipp would need a massive win over Waterford to go ahead of Clare on score difference.

At 2pm in Walsh Park all Ray Delaney’s side could do was look after getting all three points against the home side and to their credit they went about their business very well by putting in a great 60 minutes of camogie. Grace Moloney was the star of the show finishing with an excellent 2-3 from play.

Ciara Cummins was also excellent, consistently running at the Waterford defence creating overlaps for the likes of Grace, Claire Stakelum and Ciara McKeogh who all produced good finishing touches throughout the hour. By half time the result was beyond doubt as Tipperary led 2-11 to 0-2 points.

In fairness to Waterford they had no chance of qualifying and were also down a number of players but they still made sure Tipperary didn’t get it all their own way. At half time Cavan had a slender one point lead over Clare and one wondered could Tipperary find lots of more scores and take second place in the group and the all important semi-final spot.

Claire Stakelum and Ciara McKeogh both goaled to increase Tipperary's lead but further goal chances did go begging.

Tipperary continued to work hard with Clodagh Horgan excellent in midfield while Aoife McLoughney kept the scoreboard ticking over from frees.

Tipperary: Ciara Holohan; Meabh Ellie Ryan, Ashling Sheedy, Niamh McCormack; Rachel Maher, Mags Quigley, Eimear Fogarty; Clodagh Horgan, Amy Crosse; Ciara Cummins, Claire Stakelum, Sinead Meagher; Grace Maloney, Ciara McKeogh, Aoife McLoughney.