North final preview: Bitter rivals to face off in final for the first time

A modern rivalry will have another chapter added to its storied history book on Sunday as Nenagh Éire Óg and Kiladangan go head to head in this year’s Hi-Bernian Inn North Senior Hurling Championship Final in Cloughjordan.

Both sides are very familiar with one another, particularly in the last decade, which makes it even more surprising that this is the very first meeting of the neighbours.

Great matches have been served up in that time and this one promises to be no exception with both teams coming into the game with form and a desire to clinch another north title to add to their roll of honour.

Kiladangan are looking for their ninth title and their sixth in ten years which would bring them level with Nenagh in the roll of honour which is an added bit of motivation for the sides.

Kiladangan are in the midst of their golden generation and are a club that have an embarrassment of riches at the moment, and the fact they have managed to get to another decider without the services of the likes of Willie Connors, Decky McGrath, and Darragh Falnnery is a testament to the depth they have at their disposal.

They have had to dig deep in their games to get to the final, managing to eventually see off Kilruane MacDonaghs after extra time in the quarter-final, before a late Sean Hayes goal sealed yet another win over Toomevara in Nenagh last Saturday.

They are looking to defend their title and despite their recent success they will not be in any mood to take another north title for granted and will want to continue to assert their dominance in the division with Darragh Egan at the helm.

Nenagh have only had the one game in their run, but it was an extremely impressive demolition of newly promoted Templederry in Cloughjordan last Saturday evening, with the game effectively won after 20 minutes.

New management looks to have rejuvenated with Noel Moloney being aided by Johnny Kelly who guided Borris-Ileigh to an All-Ireland final recently, and they have been racking up huge scores in challenge games and the last day out included, so they will have plenty of confidence.

There are intriguing matchups all over the field and Nenagh will have to be wary of the increased class and form of Sean Hayes who looks to have developed into a big specimen to add to his pace, with his 2-2 against Toome a real matching winning contribution.

Nenagh have as good a starting 15 in Tipp club hurling as anyone, and despite missing Adam Gratton at the back, they have quality all over the pitch and will be a tough nut for Kiladangan to crack on Sunday.

This promises to be a fiery encounter and with a plethora of extra time games happening in the north in the last few weeks, and the rivalry between these two, it could take more than the sixty minutes.