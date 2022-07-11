Newport athlete selected for Ireland relay team at World Championships

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley will be on the international stage yet again later this week, after the Newport AC athlete was selected on the Team Ireland squad for the upcoming World Athletic Championships in Oregon.
The 23-year old is part of the 4×400 Mixed Relay team and their opening heats are due to begin at 6.45pm Irish time next Friday.
Mawdsley was part of the Irish relay team that reached the final of the IAAF World Athletics Relays at the Merchant Slaski Stadium in Chorzow, Poland in 2021.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.