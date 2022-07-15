Drive carefully: Government looking at increasing fines for road traffic offences

Motorists who flout the road traffic laws regarding using mobile phones while driving, not wearing a seat belt and speeding can expect to be hit with higher fixed charge penalty notices.

The Road Safety Authority has welcomed the statement from Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, to look at increasing fixed charges.

Liz O’Donnell, chairperson, RSA said: “Unfortunately, people are disregarding the rules and the penalties must be meaningful to ensure compliance. Too many people are being killed and seriously injured. We must act to save lives.”

She added that Ireland’s Government Road Safety Strategy, which runs from 2021 to 2030, had a core aim of reducing deaths and serious injuries by 50% over the next decade.

It was also the first step in Ireland’s journey towards Vision Zero, where there will be zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 2050.

"We need to transform our approach to road safety in Ireland if we are to achieve these ambitious targets. Part of this transformational approach includes implementing tougher sanctions for speeding, non-seat belt use and using a mobile phone while driving," she said.

Action 30 of the new Government Road Safety Strategy contains the action to review the penalties for serious road traffic offences including the following: impaired driving, speeding, mobile phone use, non-wearing of seat belts, carrying unrestrained children in a vehicle.

“An RSA commissioned survey in 2021 found that the majority of motorists support increasing current penalties for non-wearing of seat belts, speeding and mobile phone use while driving," said Ms O'Donnell.