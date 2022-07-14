Search

15 Jul 2022

Purr-fect pet: Tipperary Friends of Animals to host cat adoption day in Nenagh

14 Jul 2022 8:15 PM

Tipperary Friends of Animals SPCA is holding an adoption day at Julies Cattery, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, this Saturday, July 16, from 11am to 4pm.

Those interested in adopting a cat are invited to come along to meet the cats in need of homes.

The society urges cat owners to neuter their cats as every year there are hundreds of kittens born that nobody wants. These kittens often suffer starvation and disease before dying at a young age while the mother cat goes on to produce more and more litters to suffer the same fate.

The society runs a subsidised neutering voucher scheme for cats whose owners are in receipt of social welfare payments or on a low income. The owner pays €20 per cat. Vouchers are available at A Country Practice Vets, Nenagh; Summerhill Vets, Nenagh, and Brittas Vets, Thurles.

Since Covid-19 has restricted fundraising events, the society depends on its charity shop at Friar Street, Nenagh, where donations of unwanted gifts, bric-a-brac, clothes, shoes, bags, household etc are always appreciated; contact 086-8163707

