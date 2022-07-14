Times and venues confirmed for opening rounds of club hurling championship

The times, dates, and venues have been confirmed for the opening rounds of the FBD Insurance club hurling championships. See fixtures below.
Senior Hurling Championship
Friday July 22
Templederry Kenyons V Drom & Inch in Borris-Ileigh @ 7.30
Kiladangan V Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium @ 7.30
Saturday July 23
Éire Óg Annacarty V JK Brackens in Clonoulty @ 2.30
Upperchurch Drombane V Holycross Ballycahill in Clonoulty @ 4.00
Mullinahone V Toomevara in Semple Stadium @ 5.30
Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields in Semple Stadium @ 7.00
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Moycarkey Borris in Templederry @ 6.30
Sunday July 24
Clonoulty Rossmore V Nenagh Éire Óg in Semple Stadium @ 1.00
