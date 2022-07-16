Nenagh climber is on top of the world after fundraising trek for cancer care

A Nenagh man who climbed Kilimanjaro in Tanzania has raised over €4,000 for Milford Care Centre.

And as if scaling Africa’s highest mountain - and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world at 5,895 metres, William Bolger also completed two half-marathons within a couple of weeks of each other.

Now living in Perth, Australia, where he works in a carpentry business, the former Nenagh CBS pupil said that anyone who knew him would know he loved mountains.

“I’ve conquered some big ones such as Mount Fuji in Japan, Adams Peak in Sri Lanka, Everest Basecamp, all the big ones in Ireland and now Kilimanjaro in Tanzania,” he said.

However, Covid had put a halt to his adventures so when the Australian borders opened he was rearing to hit the mountains again.

“I decided I’d do Kilimanjaro, and, soon after, decided it would mean more if I did it for a cause,” said William, who chose Milford Care Centre as his special charity.

But if that was not enough, he said that he then decided that Kilimanjaro on its own may not tempt the casual donator so he threw in two half- marathons and decided he would try knock the whole thing out in 30 days.

“That would surely attract more donations,” he figured.

William explained that the reason he chose Milford was because it is a relevant cause to him and to people he is near and dear with.

“And, of course, they offer an unbelievable service for those suffering with cancer.

“I decided €5,000 was a good realistic goal and I am well over €4,000 now so I’m confident I'll hit that goal,” said William, who admitted that climbing Kilimanjaro was harder that he thought.

“Summit day really put me to the test. It was freezing and altitude hit me hard,” he said.

William captured the moment on his Instagram page, where he posted: “I summited Mt Kilimanjaro this morning at 6.11am. I can sit here and let on like I’m a great yolk and I flew up no bother but truth be told summit day kicked my arse. About two hours in I developed a violent headache right between my eyes caused by the altitude, soon after that I felt I needed to vomit even though I barely had anything in my stomach and to put the icing on the cake about three hours in I felt like I was drunk almost, wobbling all over the summit ridge struggling to keep my balance at times.”

However, he is determined not to let that deter him from climbing high.

“As of now I’m fit and excited to do bigger mountains and have my eye on a 6,500-meter one in the Himalayas called Mera Peak just up the valley from Everest but it’s still a fresh idea.

"For now, I just want to enjoy some down time with my friends and family at home before I go back to Australia and set a new goal,” he said.