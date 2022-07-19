ALERT: Yellow weather warning in place for Tipperary and several other counties

Yellow weather warning in place for Tipperary
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and localised rainfall for Tipperary and several other counties.
The warning is for the southern and eastern areas of the country, including Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.
They say the rain poses a risk of flooding in some areas.
The warning is in place from 9:30am to 9pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
