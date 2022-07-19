Nenagh Éire Óg cúl camp so cool after visit by north champs and All-Ireland captain

Senior: Following their recent North Final win, our seniors begin their County Championship campaign next weekend when they play Clonoulty. This game is fixed for Sunday next at 1pm in Semple Stadium.

Under 19: Our U19s begin their championship this Wednesday when they play Ballina in Ballina at 7.30pm.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto Jackpot was €2,800. Lotto tickets can now be bought in the following businesses around the town, JKCs, Centra, The HiB, Rockeys and Andys. Keep an eye out for our new lotto bins in these premises. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any committee member.

Phase Two Development: With the contractors approved for Phase two of the development in MacDonagh Park, it is anticipated that the work on this will commence at the end of July. This phase of the development involves developing the new full sized pitch and the security fencing around this. To fund this, the club is offering packages on club membership for individuals and families - please contact any club officer or committee member for more information or if you would like to support this fundraising project. Many thanks to all who have donated to date. Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher. Please be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated fundraising account.

Cúl Camp: The Nenagh Éire Óg Cúl Camp ran last week and what an amazing week it was. The camp opened in the back drop of our senior players winning the North Tipperary Championship. Many thanks to all the players who brought along the Frank McGrath Cup on Monday and spent time with the young Cúl campers. Following on from this our very own All-Ireland winning minor captain Sam O’Farrell brought along the Munster Cup and The Irish Press Cup so the children were very busy getting photos with the cups and getting autographs. We were thoroughly blessed with the weather for the week, it helped to made the camp one of our best to date. Cúl Camp Olympics was the order of the day on Friday for the grand finale and what better way to conclude an amazing week but with 99s for all of the children and coaches.

Thanks to Niall and the team of coaches for all they did in making the 2022 Nenagh Éire Óg Cúl Camp the resounding success it was. Our next camp will be in August, running from August 10 to 12 from 10am to 1pm each day, so if you are interested in attending secure your place soon by texting Niall on 087-4086439.

Presentation: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy were proud to acknowledge the fantastic achievement of clubman Sam O’Farrell captaining the Tipperary minor hurlers to All-Ireland success. On the first day of the camp, juvenile club chairman Niall Cahill,on behalf of the Juvenile Club, presented Sam with a beautiful piece commissioned to mark this amazing achievement by Sam. Everyone at Nenagh Éire Óg juvenile club and indeed the wider club are so proud of Sam's achievements.

Youth Academy: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy sponsored by Albany Home & Decor and A Sportsman’s Dream are delighted to announce that the club will be running a summer camp in August. The three-day camp will run from August 10 to 12. It will take place from 10am to 1pm each day and is for children of primary school age. To book contact Niall on 087-4086439. We hope to announce some celebrity coaches for this camp soon.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturdays on the outside field. The boys have great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out; any questions call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Training continues Wednesdays from 6pm to 7pm and Saturday from 10-11am. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information, contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training this week is Wednesday evening and Saturday morning at 10 a.m. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086 080 6460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Under 11 boys played a hurling blitz on Friday evening against Ballinahinch, it was a very exciting game with both sides taking the momentum at different points during the match, well done to all involved in what was an brilliant contest. On Saturday morning the boys played two games against Ballina in a very warm and bright morning, there were excellent skills on display with everyone putting in huge effort. Training continues for hurling and football during the week. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details.

Under 13: Under 13C panel lost to Templederry last week but battled hard right to the end. The C panel played Shannon Rovers on Tuesday evening in Ballinderry. Training Wednesday and Friday at 6.30pm.

Under 15: Training continues Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8pm.

Under 17: Our U17s played Roscrea on Monday evening in Nenagh in their first game of the championship. U17 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm.