Search

20 Jul 2022

Revealed: Nenagh councillor highlights huge amount of unplanned water outages

Revealed: Nenagh councillor highlights huge amount of unplanned water outages

Irish Water’s proposed rebranding to Uisce Éireann could end up as a company with no staff, according to Cllr Seamus Morris

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jul 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

There have been close to 1,000 water outages in county Tipperary in the last 18 months, according to figures released by a county councillor.

Independent Cllr Seamus Morris obtained the figures from Irish Water from January 4, 2021 to July 17, 2022, which show approximately 960 outages, with close to 90% of them being unplanned.

The Nenagh-based councillor has now questioned the logic behind the Government’s decision to rebrand the company as Uisce Éireann.

“Irish Water has been an expensive disaster. Why should Uisce Éireann be any different?” he asked.

Cllr Morris revealed that in the week that the Government decided that Irish Water should be renamed Uisce Éireann, he had received a reply from the company on water disruptions in Tipperary since 2020.

“The reply came to 18 pages of water disruptions over 90% of them being ‘unplanned’ or burst pipes such is the antiquated state of our water Infrastructure in Tipperary,” he said.

Cllr Morris said that since being mandated in 2014 Irish Water had been “an unmitigated disaster” for the people of Tipperary, with not one councillor in the county having nothing but disdain for the company which, he said, was now a real threat to the ability of the county to grow economically.

In a reference to the proposed Eastern and Midland Water Project, he said that Irish Water had recently launched a plan for water services for the country with €8bn of a budget, and €2bn of that - or 25% - was to pipe water to Dublin from Parteen Basin below Lough Derg in a “pointless scheme” to pump 330 million litres of treated water into a city water infrastructure that was leaking at a rate of 300 million litres of treated water into the ground.

Irish Water had a plan to replace just 0.5% of pipes, which was a plan that was doomed before it started, he said.

“The latest name change means that Uisce Éireann will be a company without staff as the 3,130 local authority water staff were insulted with the €3,000 offered to them to move over to work for them,” said Cllr Morris.

He said that his latest enquiries had found that staff will not be taking up the taxpayer-funded offer, so Uisce Éireann will either have no staff or have to hire over 3,000 new staff.

“Another huge issue for Uisce Éireann is that it cannot survive without water charges and they won’t be getting them anytime soon,” warned the councillor.

Cllr Morris asked when will Ireland “cop ourselves on and stop these crazy decisions to waste taxpayer money”.

However, he added that Tipperary’s Government TDs and senator had been “remarkably quiet on this disaster”.

Irish Water has been asked to comment on Cllr Morris’s remarks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media