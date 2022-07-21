Nenagh gardaí arrest two men in connection with burglary at Brooklands
The burglary last month of a property at Brooklands, Nenagh, has led gardaí to arrest two suspects.
An investigation was launched following the incident on June 17, resulting in the arrest of two men from the locality.
A file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.
