The Nenagh Injury Unit is temporarily closed this afternoon
UL Hospital Group has said they have had to temporarily close the injury unit in Nenagh today, July 21.
In a post on Twitter, they said staffing issues due to sick leave meant the service could not operate.
The unit is usually open until 8pm.
Update— UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) July 21, 2022
The Injury Unit at #Nenagh Hospital has been temporarily closed today (21.07.22) due to issues arising from staffing as a result of sick leave.
UL Hospital group advises anyone who needs the injury unit to attend either St John's, open until 7pm, or Ennis, open until 8pm.
They ask the public with minor injuries not to attend UHL Emergency Department.
They said the decision was made to protect patient safety and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
