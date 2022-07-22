PICS: FBD Insurance Camogie club championships officially launched

In glorious sunshine last Sunday morning, Tipperary Camogie launched the 2022 FBD Insurance Club Championships. Once again FBD Insurance are sponsoring this year’s Minor A, Minor B, Minor C, Senior, Intermediate, Junior A, Junior B and Junior B2 championships.
This year is year two of a three- year partnership with FBD Insurance as sponsors of both our Minor and Adult Club Championships. It’s an ongoing hugely exciting development for Tipperary Camogie to have FBD the largest Irish owned insurers sponsoring our club championship.
On Sunday FBD representatives Breda O’Donnell and Kathleen O’Connor gathered with captains from every club in the county along with county board officers Grainne Fogarty and Aine Kiely O’Donnell for a photoshoot to kickstart the promotion and build up of this year’s games.
The minor championship begins on Wednesday 3rd August while the Adult championships begin on Saturday 20th August. Last year's championships were hugely entertaining and with camogie continuing to grow and prosper in the county this year’s club championships are expected to be even bigger.
