Call the A-Team: Top acts join forces for spectacular Nenagh concert for autism clubs

A not to be missed concert takes place in St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh on Saturday September 3, featuring the Celtic Tenors, in aid of a very special initiative for children and teens with autism in Nenagh, called the A-Team Youth Club, which has been set up by parents to create a safe space for their children to be supported and understood.

Already, since May, 80 autistic children and teens have joined the A-Team youth club and are taking part in activities after school and weekends, in a premises being provided by RehabCare in Kenyon Street, with the support of Youth Work Ireland.

The demand for the entirely voluntary service being provided by the A-Team clubs is strong and growing and needs funds to continue.

The parents running the A-Team Youth Clubs are delighted to announce that in collaboration with the team behind the Christmas Tractors Parade of Lights, a very special fundraising event will take place in Nenagh on Saturday September 3.

This will be an evening with the very popular and hugely entertaining Celtic Tenors featuring In Tune for Life Orchestra and the High Hopes Choir in St Mary's of the Rosary Church at 8pm.

“We are really delighted to have the support of Albert Purcell, Mike Murphy and Ned Kelly who have previously raised funds for the important work being done by Living Links, One In Four, North Tipperary Hospice and the Nenagh Special Summer Camp. Without these funds, our club will not continue to grow, so this fundraiser is vital to many children and young people and their families," said Ailish Cleary, one of the founders of the A-Team.

“The event promises to be a great night's entertainment. With the Celtic Tenors, you will get more than a performance by world-class artists. With a cheese and wine reception beforehand, it will be a great night out, an evening to savour in a very special venue, and a night with tenors who despite their incredible success don’t take themselves too seriously!" she said.

The In Tune for Life Orchestra is a traditional Irish Youth Orchestra consisting of over 80 young people from north Tipperary under the guidance of accordion player Ned Kelly.

The High Hopes choir was the subject of a three-part documentary called High Hopes which aired on RTÉ television in December 2014. It was based on the lives of people touched by homelessness, (whether still homeless, working with homelessness, or are now not homeless anymore) in both Dublin and Waterford.

The two choirs were created by former principal conductor of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, David Brophy. The evening promises to be a very entertaining, and we would advise that people book ahead to avoid disappointment.

Parents whose children are taking part in the A-Team Youth Clubs have already spoken of the difference the clubs are making for them and their families.

Their children have the opportunity to just be themselves, all behaviours are accepted as everyone understands. The youth club is safe space where social interactions and connections are facilitated for their needs, while parents can also meet, share their experiences and support each other.

Tickets for An Evening with the Celtic Tenors featuring In Tune for Life Orchestra and the High Hopes Choir, plus a cheese and wine reception, can be purchased for €40 in Easons, Nenagh, and in Slatterys, Pearse Street ,Nenagh, or by contacting the fundraisers at 087-2430546.

As demand is expected to be high, it is advised to buy your ticket early.