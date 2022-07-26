Search

27 Jul 2022

Summer is here: Shannon Airport expecting a bumper weekend over the bank holiday

Reporter:

26 Jul 2022 10:15 PM

Almost 40,000 people are expected to travel through Shannon Airport this August Bank Holiday weekend as the airport is set to enjoy a bounce back. This is 87% of passenger numbers for the same period in 2019. 

The pent-up desire to take off on an overseas break following the past two years is evident, with destinations like Malaga, the Canary Islands, Alicante, Barcelona and Malta proving popular with Shannon Airport passengers.

  
Those looking for a city break are jetting off to destinations such as London, Edinburgh, Budapest, and Marseille on last-minute getaways this weekend.  The airport’s summer 2022 schedule offers 27 destinations in 11 countries, with 108 weekly frequencies to the US, UK and Europe.
 
Shannon Airport’s operations and commercial director, Niall Maloney said: “We are delighted to welcome passengers through the airport this weekend and can see the demand out there for those well-deserved breaks. This is the largest number of passengers for this period in three years."

He said that they had worked with the other service providers at the airport to ensure that the journey through the airport was as easy and hassle free as possible.

Facilities such as US Preclearance, the airport sensory room, along with the short distance from our car parks to the terminal building, complimented their latest investment in high-tech security screening.

Passengers taking to the skies this bank holiday weekend from Shannon will experience the airport’s multi-million euro passenger screening system, which eliminates the 100ml rule and cuts time spent through screening by half. Shannon is the first state airport in Ireland to introduce this time saving security screening system. 

