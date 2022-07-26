Kilruane turn it on to annihilate Moycarkey

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship - Round 1

Kilruane MacDonaghs 4-22

Moycarkey/Borris 0-10

A thoroughly dominant Kilruane MacDonagh’s side made short work of a hugely disappointing Moycarkey-Borris on Saturday evening.

The gulf in class between the sides was evident from an early stage as Liam O’Kelly’s charges demolished a Moycarkey-Borris side with a comprehensive 24-point victory over a Mid outfit that was outclassed from the very get-go.

Granted, the Mid side were without the services of influential goalkeeper Rhys Shelley but few would have thought Moycarkey-Borris would have succumbed in such fashion.

By the 20th minute the tie was effectively over with Moycarkey struggling in all sectors and also having lost corner-forward Max Hackett to injury in the fifth minute.

Moycarkey’s initial set-up facilitated Kilruane’s running game though and the tone was set early on with an early Kian O’Kelly point before a delightful lobbed ball from O’Kelly found Niall O’Meara in space in front of the goal and he rattled the net with ease.

Niall Heffernan, who had come on for the injured Max Hackett, opened Moycarkey’s account on eight minutes but disappointingly it was to be the first of only five points from play from Dermot Maher’s side.

The impressive Seán McAdams and Aaron Morgan responded for Kilruane before Cian Darcy arrowed over a well-struck 12th minute point. Darren Flood kept Moycarkey just about in touch before Willie Cleary and Kieran Morris traded points from placed balls.

Kilruane continued to threaten the Moycarkey-Borris goal though and netted their second on nineteen minutes after Niall O’Meara’s delivery was gathered by the lurking Jerome Cahill. Cahill displayed great vision to spot Cian Darcy unmarked on the edge of the square and his looping hand-pass was batted to the net by the inrushing Darcy to fire Kilruane into a 2-5 to 0-4 lead.

Moycarkey managed only three further points in the remainder of the half as a very assertive Kilruane side piled on the pressure. Jerome Cahill (2), Willie Cleary (1 free), Seamus Hennessy, Seán McAdams (2) and Cian Darcy (2) all raised white flags as the first half drew to a conclusion, the pick of which was a swift and incisive move straight from a Páidí Williams puckout. Williams’ pinpoint accurate puckout picked out Niall O’Meara and his deft hand-pass set up Jerome Cahill for his side’s seventh point.

Kilruane led 2-14 to 0-7 at the interval and any semblance of a Moycarkey comeback was quickly banished by a 37th minute after Cian Darcy flicked the sliotar to the back of the Moycarkey net, 3-14 to 0-7.

Credit to Moycarkey they had offered resistance in the opening few minutes of the half, having re-jigged their side at the break but once Kilruane’s third goal went in it was all over bar the shouting.

Kilruane powered on with points from James Cleary and Cian Darcy before Willie Cleary set up Cian Darcy for Kilruane’s fourth major on 42 minutes, 4-17 to 0-7.

The game had taken on the guise of a practice match now as Moycarkey desperately sought the solace of the final whistle. Kilruane tacked on five further points as the game drew to its inevitable conclusion while points from Johnny Bergin and Kieran Morris (2 frees) served to send Moycarkey’s final tally into double figures.

In the end, this was a comprehensive win for a Kilruane side that weren’t tested in the slightest but an opening round win is a huge boon in a group that also features Nenagh Eire Óg and Clonoulty/Rossmore.

For Moycarkey it’s back to the drawing board but even at this early juncture you would seriously fear for their Dan Breen status for next year.

Kilruane MacDonaghs: Páidí Williams, James Cleary (0-2), Kieran Cahill, Jack Peters; Aaron Morgan (0-1), Craig Morgan, Mark O’Neill; Jerome Cahill (0-2), Sean McAdams (0-5), Thomas Cleary (0-1), Willie Cleary (0-5, 4f), Kian O’Kelly (0-1); Seamus Hennessy (0-1), Niall O’Meara (1-0), Cian Darcy (3-4).

Sub: Conor Austin for J Cleary (44).

Moycarkey/Borris: John Kelly; Kevin Hayes, Tom Hayes, Rory Darmody; Pat Molloy, Tom Ryan, Rory Ryan; Jack Fallon, Christy McCullagh; Kevin O’Regan (0-1), Kyle Shelly, Kieran Cummins; Max Hackett, Kieran Morris (0-5f), Darren Flood (0-1).

Subs: Niall Heffernan (0-2) for Hackett (5 inj); John Bergin (0-1) for Fallon (HT).

Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines).