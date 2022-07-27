Search

27 Jul 2022

Some great match ups to come as second round of club hurling fixtures are made

FBD Insurance Dan Breen Senior Hurling Championship - Round 2

Friday, August 5th

Nenagh Éire Óg V Moycarkey Borris in The Ragg @ 7pm

Mullinahone V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan @ 7pm

Clonoulty Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in FBD Semple Stadium @ 7.30pm

Saturday, August 6th

Holycross Ballycahill V Toomevara in Borris-Ileigh @ 3.30pm

Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium @ 7pm

Kiladangan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dolla @ 7pm

Sunday, August 7th

JK Brackens V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium @ 2.30pm

Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons in Nenagh @ 3.30pm

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 2

Friday, August 5th

Kiladangan V Moyne Templetuohy in Roscrea @ 7pm

Thurles Sarsfields V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Cashel @ 7pm

Saturday, August 6th

Ballina V Killenaule in Borris-Ileigh @ 2pm

Cashel King Cormacs V Portroe in FBD Semple Stadium @ 5.30pm

Sean Treacys V St Marys in Bansha @ 7pm

Carrick Swans V Clonakenny in Holycross @ 7pm

Sunday, August 7th

Burgess V Newport in Nenagh @ 2pm

Roscrea V Silvermines in Toomevara @ 3pm

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 2

Friday, August 5th

Ballingarry V Ballybacon Grange in Fethard @ 7pm

Saturday, August 6th

Boherlahan Dualla V Carrick Davins in Clonmel @ 7pm

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Skeheenarinky in Cahir @ 7pm

Golden Kilfeacle V Lorrha in Templemore @ 7pm

Sunday, August 7th

Ballinahinch V Borrisokane in Toomevara @ 1.30pm

Cappawhite V Moneygall in The Ragg @ 1.30pm

Arravale Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cahir @ 2.30pm

Drom & Inch V Shannon Rovers in Dolla @ 7pm

