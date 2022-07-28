Nenagh Hospital's Local Injury Unit reopens this Thursday following staff issues
The Local Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital will this Thursday morning at 8am.
The unit had been closed due to the continued impact on staffing arising from unexpected leave.
Operating as normal from 8am-8pm, patients can contact the unit with queries on 067-42311.
