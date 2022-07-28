Search

28 Jul 2022

Tipp GAA Fixtures: Football commences this weekend

Tipp GAA Fixtures: Football commences this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jul 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

29-07-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship

Father Sheehys V Golden Kilfeacle in Cahir 7.15

Borrisokane V Mullinahone in The Ragg 7.30

30-07-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship

Cahir V Upperchurch Drombane in Dundrum 5.30

Clonmel Commercials V Killenaule in Fethard 7.00

Loughmore Castleiney V Ardfinnan in Leahy Park 7.00

Aherlow V Moycarkey Borris in Boherlahan 7.00

Arravale Rovers V JK Brackens in Dundrum 7.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship

Ballina V Moyne Templetuohy in Moneygall 7.00

31-07-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship

Rockwell Rovers V Drom & Inch in Boherlahan 12.00

Ballyporeen/Clonmel Óg V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Cahir 12.30

Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Clonmel Sportsfield 1.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship

JK Brackens V Clonmel Óg in Leahy Park 1.30

Fethard V Clonmel Commercials in Cloneen 3.30

Loughmore Castleiney V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Littleton 6.30

Moyle Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Ardfinnan 7.00

Mid Tipperary

27-07-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19A Hurling Championship

JK Brackens V Boherlahan Dualla in Clonmore 7.30

Moycarkey Borris V Drom & Inch in Littleton 7.30

Holycross Ballycahill V Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og in Holycross 7.30

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19B Hurling Championship

Upperchurch Drombane V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Drombane 7.30

Moyne Templetuohy V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 7.30

31-07-2022 (Sun)

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Drom & Inch V Clonakenny in The Ragg 7.00

North Tipperary

27-07-2022 (Wed)

U19A Hurling Championship

Nenagh Éire Óg V Silvermines in Nenagh 7.30

Roscrea V Kiladangan in Roscrea 7.45

U19B Hurling Championship

Burgess V Newport in Kilcolman 7.30

Borrisokane V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Borrisokane 7.30

Clonakenny/Moneygall V Portroe in Moneygall 7.30

29-07-2022 (Fri)

Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Toomevara V Roscrea in Dolla 7.15

Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Toomevara 7.15

Junior B Hurling Championship

Lorrha V Nenagh Éire Óg in Lorrha 7.30

30-07-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Hurling Championship

Borrisokane V Knockshegowna in Borrisokane 7.30

Burgess V Templederry Kenyons in Kilcommon 7.30

Newport V Portroe in Newport 7.30

31-07-2022 (Sun)

Junior B Hurling Championship

Kiladangan V Ballina in Ballina 11.00

West Tipperary

27-07-2022 (Wed)

U19B Football Championship

Cappawhite Gaels V Aherlow in Cappawhite 7.30

U19A Football Championship

Arravale Rovers V Cashel King Cormacs in Sean Treacy Park 7.30

28-07-2022 (Thu)

Junior A Football Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly in Dundrum 7.30

Junior B Football Championship

Aherlow V Rosegreen in Aherlow 7.30

Golden Kilfeacle V Cappawhite in Golden 7.30

30-07-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Hurling Championship

Solohead V Clonoulty Rossmore in Solohead 7.30

South Tipperary

27-07-2022 (Wed)

U19A Football Championship

Mullinahone V Clonmel Commercials in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30

U19B Football Championship

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Moyle Rovers in Cahir 7.30

St Patricks V Clonmel Óg in Fethard 7.30

Cahir V Fethard in Ardfinnan 7.30

Killenaule V Carrick Swans in Cloneen 7.30

Knockmealdown Gaels V Ballingarry in Monroe 7.30

29-07-2022 (Fri)

Junior A Football Championship

St Patricks V Moyle Rovers in Fethard 7.30

Cahir V Fethard in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30

31-07-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Football Championship
Newcastle V Carrick Swans in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 6.00

Ballylooby Castlegrace V Ardfinnan in Cahir 6.00

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media