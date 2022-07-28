Tipp GAA Fixtures: Football commences this weekend

County Tipperary
29-07-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship
Father Sheehys V Golden Kilfeacle in Cahir 7.15
Borrisokane V Mullinahone in The Ragg 7.30
30-07-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship
Cahir V Upperchurch Drombane in Dundrum 5.30
Clonmel Commercials V Killenaule in Fethard 7.00
Loughmore Castleiney V Ardfinnan in Leahy Park 7.00
Aherlow V Moycarkey Borris in Boherlahan 7.00
Arravale Rovers V JK Brackens in Dundrum 7.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship
Ballina V Moyne Templetuohy in Moneygall 7.00
31-07-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship
Rockwell Rovers V Drom & Inch in Boherlahan 12.00
Ballyporeen/Clonmel Óg V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Cahir 12.30
Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Clonmel Sportsfield 1.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship
JK Brackens V Clonmel Óg in Leahy Park 1.30
Fethard V Clonmel Commercials in Cloneen 3.30
Loughmore Castleiney V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Littleton 6.30
Moyle Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Ardfinnan 7.00
Mid Tipperary
27-07-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19A Hurling Championship
JK Brackens V Boherlahan Dualla in Clonmore 7.30
Moycarkey Borris V Drom & Inch in Littleton 7.30
Holycross Ballycahill V Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og in Holycross 7.30
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19B Hurling Championship
Upperchurch Drombane V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Drombane 7.30
Moyne Templetuohy V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 7.30
31-07-2022 (Sun)
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Drom & Inch V Clonakenny in The Ragg 7.00
North Tipperary
27-07-2022 (Wed)
U19A Hurling Championship
Nenagh Éire Óg V Silvermines in Nenagh 7.30
Roscrea V Kiladangan in Roscrea 7.45
U19B Hurling Championship
Burgess V Newport in Kilcolman 7.30
Borrisokane V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Borrisokane 7.30
Clonakenny/Moneygall V Portroe in Moneygall 7.30
29-07-2022 (Fri)
Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Toomevara V Roscrea in Dolla 7.15
Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Toomevara 7.15
Junior B Hurling Championship
Lorrha V Nenagh Éire Óg in Lorrha 7.30
30-07-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Hurling Championship
Borrisokane V Knockshegowna in Borrisokane 7.30
Burgess V Templederry Kenyons in Kilcommon 7.30
Newport V Portroe in Newport 7.30
31-07-2022 (Sun)
Junior B Hurling Championship
Kiladangan V Ballina in Ballina 11.00
West Tipperary
27-07-2022 (Wed)
U19B Football Championship
Cappawhite Gaels V Aherlow in Cappawhite 7.30
U19A Football Championship
Arravale Rovers V Cashel King Cormacs in Sean Treacy Park 7.30
28-07-2022 (Thu)
Junior A Football Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly in Dundrum 7.30
Junior B Football Championship
Aherlow V Rosegreen in Aherlow 7.30
Golden Kilfeacle V Cappawhite in Golden 7.30
30-07-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Hurling Championship
Solohead V Clonoulty Rossmore in Solohead 7.30
South Tipperary
27-07-2022 (Wed)
U19A Football Championship
Mullinahone V Clonmel Commercials in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30
U19B Football Championship
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Moyle Rovers in Cahir 7.30
St Patricks V Clonmel Óg in Fethard 7.30
Cahir V Fethard in Ardfinnan 7.30
Killenaule V Carrick Swans in Cloneen 7.30
Knockmealdown Gaels V Ballingarry in Monroe 7.30
29-07-2022 (Fri)
Junior A Football Championship
St Patricks V Moyle Rovers in Fethard 7.30
Cahir V Fethard in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30
31-07-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Football Championship
Newcastle V Carrick Swans in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 6.00
Ballylooby Castlegrace V Ardfinnan in Cahir 6.00
