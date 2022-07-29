It looks like a cloudy weekend for the Premier County
Met Éireann is reporting cloudy weather this weekend with some rain in Tipperary.
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to be between 15 and 22 degrees across the county.
Some rain is anticipated in the morning in some parts of the county.
Light rain is expected across Tipperary on Sunday in the morning into the afternoon.
Temperatures range between 13 and 21 degrees.
Munster
The forecast for Munster is much the same as Tipperary, with cloudy skies and occasional rain.
Dry spells with some warm sunshine are expected in the Atlantic counties.
The highest temperatures are expected to be between 18 to 22 degrees.
