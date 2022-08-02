Nenagh Hospital Local Injury Unit's on/off closures raised with Minister by Lowry

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has contacted the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, in relation to the ongoing issues at Nenagh Hospital’s Local Injury Unit.

Due to continued impacts on staffing as a result of unexpected leave, the unit will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3, but will reopen on Thursday, August 4.

The unit, which was affected by closures over the holiday weekend, is open today, Tuesday, until 8pm

Deputy Lowry has sought assurances from the Minister that the appropriate level of medical staff will be in attendance at the unit to alleviate the need to close this vital local service.

Deputy Lowry contacted the Minister when it emerged that the Local Injury Unit would remain closed again this Wednesday.

The Independent TD said that he was not aware of any potential closures for next week.

Nenagh’s Local Injury Unit has been plagued with issues and impromptu closures recently.

The unit was closed all day on Wednesday July 27, and Thursda,y July 21, with people requiring treatment for minor injuries being advised to attend the injury units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick or Ennis Hospital.