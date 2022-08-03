Search

03 Aug 2022

Fixtures: Club hurling returns in big weekend of Tipperary GAA action

03 Aug 2022 8:45 PM

County Tipperary

05-08-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Nenagh Éire Óg V Moycarkey Borris in The Ragg 7.00

Mullinahone V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan 7.00

Clonoulty Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in FBD Semple Stadium 7.30

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kiladangan V Moyne Templetuohy in Roscrea 7.00

Thurles Sarsfields V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Leahy Park, Cashel 7.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballingarry V Ballybacon Grange in Fethard 7.00

06-08-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Holycross Ballycahill V Toomevara in Borris-Ileigh 3.30

Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium 7.00

Kiladangan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dolla 7.00

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballina V Killenaule in Borris-Ileigh 2.00

Cashel King Cormacs V Portroe in FBD Semple Stadium 5.30

Sean Treacys V St Marys in Bansha 7.00

Carrick Swans V Clonakenny in Holycross 7.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Skeheenarinky in Cahir 7.00

Boherlahan Dualla V Carrick Davins in Clonmel Sportsfield 7.00

Golden Kilfeacle V Lorrha in Templetuohy 7.30

07-08-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

JK Brackens V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 2.30

Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons in Nenagh 3.30

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Burgess V Newport in Nenagh 2.00

Roscrea V Silvermines in Toomevara 3.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Cappawhite V Moneygall in The Ragg 1.30

Ballinahinch V Borrisokane in Toomevara 1.30

Arravale Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cahir 2.30

Drom & Inch V Shannon Rovers in Dolla 7.00

Mid Tipperary

03-08-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19A Hurling Championship

Boherlahan Dualla V Moycarkey Borris in Boherlahan 7.30

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling Semi-Finals

Gortnahoe Glengoole V Moyne Templetuohy in Gortnahoe 7.00

Upperchurch Drombane V Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane 7.00

05-08-2022 (Fri)

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Knock V Drom & Inch in Knock 7.30

Holycross Ballycahill V JK Brackens in Holycross 7.30

06-08-2022 (Sat)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Quarter Final

Upperchurch Drombane V Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane 7.00

07-08-2022 (Sun)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Quarter Final

Thurles Sarsfields V JK Brackens in Outside Field Thurles 5.00

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Clonakenny V Moyne Templetuohy in Clonakenny 6.00

Thurles Sarsfields V Killea in Outside Field Thurles 7.00

North Tipperary

03-08-2022 (Wed)

Junior B Hurling Championship Play Off

Kiladangan V Moneygall in Borrisokane 7.00

U19B Hurling Championship

Newport V Lorrha in Newport 7.15

West Tipperary

03-08-2022 (Wed)

U19A Hurling Championship

Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty Rossmore in Leahy Park, Cashel 7.30

U19B Hurling Championship

Arravale Rovers V Lattin Cullen in Sean Treacy Park 7.30

05-08-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Hurling Quarter Finals

Solohead V Cashel King Cormacs in Solohead 7.00

Cappawhite V Rosegreen in Cappawhite 7.00

06-08-2022 (Sat)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty Rossmore in Golden 7.00

07-08-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Lattin Cullen V Cashel King Cormacs in Annacarty 12.00

Junior B Hurling Quarter Finals

Clonoulty Rossmore V Golden Kilfeacle in Clonoulty 12.00

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly in Dundrum 12.00

South Tipperary

03-08-2022 (Wed)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patricks in Ballingarry 7.30

Mullinahone V Cahir in Monroe 7.30

Father Sheehys V Moyle Rovers in Cahir 7.30

St Marys V Clonmel Óg in Goatenbridge 7.30

Newcastle V Ballingarry in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30

04-08-2022 (Thu)

Carrick Swans V Ballylooby Castlegrace in Monroe 7.30

05-08-2022 (Fri)

U19B Hurling Championship

Moyle Rovers V Fethard in Cloneen 8.00

07-08-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Hurling Championship

Fethard V Moyle Rovers in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 12.00

Killenaule V Carrick Swans in Monroe 12.00

