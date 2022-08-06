Nenagh court hands down a suspended sentence to driver who had no insurance
A driver collided with another car after she failed to stop at a junction in Roscrea, Nenagh District Court heard.
Nora Harty of Copper Beech View, Roscrea, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, no insurance and no licence after she was involved in an incident at the junction between Chapel Lane and Limerick Street on August 15, 2020.
She collided with another vehicle and sent it into an electricity pole. The driver and her front seat passenger received injuries in the collision, the court heard.
Ms Harty was also before the court for driving without insurance at Glentara, Roscrea, on November 7, 2020.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sentenced Ms Harty to two months in prison, suspended for two years on her own bond of €250, along with a fine of €150 and four-year driving disqualification.
