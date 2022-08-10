Clonoulty/Rossmore versus Kilruane re-fixture fixed away from Semple Stadium

The re-fixed club senior hurling fixture between Clonoulty/Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs has been fixed away from Semple Stadium after the awful events of last Friday night.
The game has been fixed to take place in The Ragg on Sunday August 21st at 12.30pm. The rest of the fixtures which were cancelled have also been re-fixed and can be seen in the table below.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.