Tipp sides pipped in All-Ireland U14 camogie series

Mary Moran All Ireland A Blitz

Tipperary 3-05 Kilkenny 3-04

Tipperary 0-02 Galway 0-05

Tipperary 1-05 Limerick 0-07

A Shield Final: Tipperary 2-08 Wexford 2-03

Tipperary A are Under 14A Shield winners after beating Wexford by 2-08 to 2-03 in their final.

Tipperary were drawn in a very tough group with Kilkenny A, Galway A and Limerick A. First up in Abbottstown was a clash between Munster and Lienster champions Kilkenny and Tipperary. Tipperary began with two super goals by Clodagh Shinners Kilruane and Abbie Horgan Boherlahan but Kilkenny hit back with 1-02. Doireann Ryan hit two points on the trot before halftime to give Tipperary a two point halftime lead.

Another goal and a point by Tipp gave them a 5 point cushion and a ‘back-to-the-wall’ defensive performance in the second half produced a 1 point win. Next up was Galway A.

A tight first half saw Tipperary go in at half time down by just 1 point but unfortunately Tipp missed several scoring chances due to Galways strong defending skills but Galway won by three points.

Tipperary needed a big win in final game against Limerick to improve our scoring difference but it was Limerick who led at half-time. An Abbie Horgan free gave Tipperary a one point victory and two wins in the group stages.

However, this was not enough and although we beat eventual All Ireland champions Kilkenny in Round 1, it was a Kilkenny v Cork A final due to superior score difference.

In the A Shield final Tipperary raced into a 2-05 to 0-00 half time lead with Wexford making a 2nd half recovery scoring two goals but Tipperary eased to a five point victory. Congrats to all.

Tipperary A panel: Ola Wasilyk, Tori Doyle, Sinead Lonergan, Ella Frend, Malvina Dziewaitka, Ciara Cahill, Kellie o Dwyer, Emma Kennedy, Abi Kelly, Abbie Horgan, Ailbhe Treacy, Clodagh Shinners, Doireann Ryan, Isobelle Kingston, Kate Nevin, Niamh Craddock, Emer Duggan, Emma Bonnar, Emily McGrath, Julie Grey.

Tipperary B ‘top group’ and reach All Ireland ‘Cup’ final.

Tipperary B 0-06 Galway B 0-00

Kilkenny B 0-01 v Tipperary B 0-03

Tipperary B v Laois 1 Draw

Lily Spence Cup Final: Dubiln A 1-03 Tipperary B 1-02

Tipp u14 Bs were is a group with Galway , Kilkenny and Laoise first team. We had a blistering start to the competition , with a great win over Galway 6 points to no score. The brilliant free taking by Aoife Quirke converting five points and a super point from play by Amy O’Connor, from a fantastically won ball by Earn O’Donnell in the top right corner , passed out to Amy for our 5th score of the game.

Our backs were fantastic through this game lead by Lucy Maher in the centre back position.

Game two was against Kilkenny - this was a very hard fought contest and scores very hard to come by in the first couple of minutes, with the half forward line working really hard and Alex Smith running hard at the Kilkenny defence, we awarded a free and Aoife Quirke converted, shortly after we raised a green flag with Eibhlin Burke getting the final touch . Another free was converted by Aoife.

Our third point of the game came from a great block down by Brid Delaney in the backs, ball was picked up by Alex Smith and passed to Amy O’Connor who popped over another great score.

It must be said the Tipp backs were tenacious in stopping the Kilkenny forwards, Alice Purcell and Brid Delaney were super with hooking and blocking in the half back line and our six backs and Roisin Ferncombe cool and composed made two vital saves and cleared her lines . The score line at the end was 1/3 to a point in favour of Tipp. Aoife Quirke 2pts (frees) Amy O’Connor 1 point, Eibhlin Burke 1goal

Game three was against Laois first team , we needed a win or a draw to make the A final.

The day was warm and the legs getting a little tired , it was Laois who got the better start with 1-1 on the board after 5 mins.

With a few positional changes moving Emer Brennan to wing back and Alice Purcell to midfield we stared to drive ball in , our first point was a brilliant score from Faye Lavin at full forward . We were starting to dominate but just couldn’t convert to scores though Aoife stepped up and put a free it over the bar - a superb score which gave new energy to the girls. Minutes later we got a goal through Sarah Williams.

Just when we were getting on top Laois got in for another goal , so two points down with 3 minutes left on the clock .

Was it possible? Tipp worked the ball up the field and won a free, most would drop the ball in the square and hope for a goal , but no, the composure of Aoife Quirke to pop it over the bar.

A must win puck out by Tipp, Laurie Mullen and Aoife Quirke worked the ball through and fouled, so last puck of the game , on the near side of the field 35 yards out and Aoife popped it over at ease. The final whistle blew , huge excitement as we made the A Final against Dublin.

All set for the final:

Dublin got off to a blistering start, with 1-2 on the board before we registered our first score, Aoife Quirke was bearing down on goal and dragged down in the box, a penalty ensued , and Aoife struck it well but just went over the cross bar. We started to run at the Dublin backs and Eibhlin Burke was dragged down, and Aoife converted the free.

Tipp got the ball up to full forward line and Michelle Lee blasted it to the back of the net. Draw game and all to play for, the Tipp girls were hooking and blocking every ball well contested, and just with 3 minutes to go Dublin broke down the field and got their third point for the lead, Tipp battled so hard and worked so hard to the final whistle, just couldn’t get the equaliser.

So beaten by the narrowest of margins, in a fantastic final. We are so proud of this group of players they were magnificent in their efforts all day.

Tipperary B panel: Roisin Ferncombe, Brid Quirke, Ciara Breen Keane, Hannah o Carroll, Brid Delaney, Jenna Hackett, Lucy Maher, Alice Purcell, Sarah Williams, Alex Smith, Laurie Mullen, Amy o Connor, Aoife Quirke, Michelle Lee, Erin o Donnell, Emer Brennan, Eibhlin Bourke, Kate Ryan Corcoran, Faye Lavin, Grace Flanagan, Sophie Moynihan, Grace Stapleton.

Tipperary C jointly top group with 2 wins.

Tipperary C 0-09 v Galway C 0-02

Tipperary 0-04 v Down A 2-04

Tipperary C 1-01 v Dublin C 0-03

Sophie Brack Plate Final: Tipperary 1-02 Waterford 0-02

Tipp C panel made the long trip to Trim for a tightly contested blitz involving 8 counties. First up was Galway C. Tipp started with great intensity and got some great scores to lead by 4points to no score at half time. They followed this up with quick start in second to dominate Galway to win of final score 0-9 to 0-2.

Next up was Down A who had lost a tight match against Dublin in Rd 1. Down played with the wind and enforced their style to lead 1-3 to 0-1 at half time. Tipp got going well in second half but could not match the energy and fielding by down who scored another goal at the end. Final score 2-4 to 0-4.

Final group game was against Dublin C with both teams needing the win. A close an evenly matched game followed with scores hard to come by. Dublin lead near the end by 2 points as Tipp looked for the goal and Grace Cleary pulled on a ground ball to rattle the net and Tipp sealed the win.

All three teams ended top points so order was finalized by scoring difference with the final down goal crucial. Tipp set themselves for an eagerly contested final against their Munster neighbours Waterford.

Tipp started well in the final to lead by 1-1 to 0-1 at half time with both sides showing great quality. Waterford threw everything at Tipp in the final few minutes and were awarded a penalty which was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Ellen Ryan. Tipp players were out on their feet but saw the game out to win! Captain for the match Emma Costello joyfully accepted the Sophie Brack Plate on behalf of the squad and thanked the organisers, Players, coaches and supporters.

Great day of camogie where all 20 players played each game on the day and lots of camogie development for these talented and hardworking girls.

Tipperary C panel: Ellen Ryan, Anna Kennedy, Kara o Carroll, Orla Gleeson, Amy Fitzgerald, Ciara Crofton, Aoife McGrath, Emma Costello, Grace Murphy, Grace Cleary, Saoirse McLoughlin, Sarah Rochford, Niamh Kelly, Ruby Kelly, Margaret Cleary, Ella o Meara, Katelyn Deane, Emma Kiely, Jessica Davis, Sarah Dunne.

Tipperary Under 14 Development Squad management: Philly Ryan, Marie Corbett, Caroline o Meara, Julie Delaney, Brian o Dwyer, Seamus Delaney, Michael Cleary, Niall Crofton, Tommy Quirke.