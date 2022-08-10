Search

10 Aug 2022

Club Fixtures: Plenty of Tipp GAA club fare as action resumes this weekend

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

10 Aug 2022 8:45 PM

County Tipperary

12-08-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship

Clonmel Commercials V Upperchurch Drombane in Golden 7.00

Loughmore Castleiney V Moycarkey Borris in Templetuohy 7.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship

Father Sheehys V Moyle Rovers in Cahir 7.00

Clonoulty/Rossmore V Grangemockler in New Inn 7.00

13-08-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship

Moyle Rovers V Rockwell Rovers in Cahir 3.30

Drom & Inch V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cashel 7.00

Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dundrum 7.00

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship

Ballina V Mullinahone in Templetuohy 5.00

Golden Kilfeacle V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Dundrum 5.15

Fethard V JK Brackens in Littleton 7.00

14-08-2022

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship

Cahir V Killenaule in Fethard 2.30

Aherlow V Ardfinnan in Bansha 2.30

Ballyporeen V JK Brackens in Cashel 2.30

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship

Clonmel Commercials V Clonmel Óg in Monroe 2.30

Mid Tipperary

10-08-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19B Championship Final

Upperchurch Drombane V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Littleton 7.00

11-08-2022 (Thu)

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship

Loughmore Castleiney V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Castleiney 7.30

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship

Moyne Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla in Templetuohy 7.45

13-08-2022 (Sat)

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Drom & Inch V Clonakenny in The Ragg 5.00

14-08-2022 (Sun)

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship

Upperchurch Drombane V Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane 12.00

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship

Killea V Gotnahoe Glengoole in Killea 7.00

North Tipperary

10-08-2022 (Wed)

Ger Gavin U19A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Ballina V Kiladangan in Ballina 7.00

Roscrea V Nenagh Éire Óg in Roscrea 7.00

Ger Gavin U19B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Borris-Ileigh V Ballinahinch/Templederry in Borris-Ileigh 7.00

Kilruane MacDonaghs V Newport in Cloughjordan 7.00

12-08-2022 (Fri)

Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh in Dolla 7.00

West Tipperary

10-08-2022 (Wed)

U19A Football Championship

Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Cashel 7.30

U19B Football Championship

Cappawhite Gaels V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Bansha 7.30

11-08-2022 (Thu)

Junior B Football Championship

Rockwell Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in New Inn 7.15

12-08-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Football Championship

Cappawhite V Rosegreen in Rosegreen National School 7.15

Aherlow V Golden Kilfeacle in Aherlow 7.15

14-08-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Football Championship

Arravale Rovers V Solohead in Sean Treacy Park 12.00

South Tipperary

10-08-2022 (Wed)

U19A Football Championship

Clonmel Commercials V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Ardfinnan 7.30

U19B Football Championship

Cahir V St Patricks in Monroe 7.30

Knockmealdown Gaels V Killenaule in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30

Ballingarry V Carrick Swans in Fethard 7.30

