Club Fixtures: Plenty of Tipp GAA club fare as action resumes this weekend

County Tipperary
12-08-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship
Clonmel Commercials V Upperchurch Drombane in Golden 7.00
Loughmore Castleiney V Moycarkey Borris in Templetuohy 7.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship
Father Sheehys V Moyle Rovers in Cahir 7.00
Clonoulty/Rossmore V Grangemockler in New Inn 7.00
13-08-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship
Moyle Rovers V Rockwell Rovers in Cahir 3.30
Drom & Inch V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cashel 7.00
Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dundrum 7.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship
Ballina V Mullinahone in Templetuohy 5.00
Golden Kilfeacle V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Dundrum 5.15
Fethard V JK Brackens in Littleton 7.00
14-08-2022
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship
Cahir V Killenaule in Fethard 2.30
Aherlow V Ardfinnan in Bansha 2.30
Ballyporeen V JK Brackens in Cashel 2.30
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship
Clonmel Commercials V Clonmel Óg in Monroe 2.30
Mid Tipperary
10-08-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19B Championship Final
Upperchurch Drombane V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Littleton 7.00
11-08-2022 (Thu)
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship
Loughmore Castleiney V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Castleiney 7.30
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship
Moyne Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla in Templetuohy 7.45
13-08-2022 (Sat)
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Drom & Inch V Clonakenny in The Ragg 5.00
14-08-2022 (Sun)
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship
Upperchurch Drombane V Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane 12.00
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship
Killea V Gotnahoe Glengoole in Killea 7.00
North Tipperary
10-08-2022 (Wed)
Ger Gavin U19A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Ballina V Kiladangan in Ballina 7.00
Roscrea V Nenagh Éire Óg in Roscrea 7.00
Ger Gavin U19B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Borris-Ileigh V Ballinahinch/Templederry in Borris-Ileigh 7.00
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Newport in Cloughjordan 7.00
12-08-2022 (Fri)
Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh in Dolla 7.00
West Tipperary
10-08-2022 (Wed)
U19A Football Championship
Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Cashel 7.30
U19B Football Championship
Cappawhite Gaels V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Bansha 7.30
11-08-2022 (Thu)
Junior B Football Championship
Rockwell Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in New Inn 7.15
12-08-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Football Championship
Cappawhite V Rosegreen in Rosegreen National School 7.15
Aherlow V Golden Kilfeacle in Aherlow 7.15
14-08-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Football Championship
Arravale Rovers V Solohead in Sean Treacy Park 12.00
South Tipperary
10-08-2022 (Wed)
U19A Football Championship
Clonmel Commercials V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Ardfinnan 7.30
U19B Football Championship
Cahir V St Patricks in Monroe 7.30
Knockmealdown Gaels V Killenaule in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30
Ballingarry V Carrick Swans in Fethard 7.30
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.