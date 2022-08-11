ALERT: Met Éireann issue weather warning for Tipperary from this afternoon

Met Éireann issue weather warning for Tipperary from this afternoon
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for high temperatures in Munster, including Tipperary.
The warning is to be in place between from 12pm today, August 11, until 12pm tomorrow, August 12.
Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 27 and 29 degrees.
The nighttime is also expected to be warm at 15 degrees.
Met Éireann says warm weather can present a danger of heat stress, especially in vulnerable people, water-related incidents and high solar UV index.
