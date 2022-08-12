Search

12 Aug 2022

Tipperary trails: Did your area get funding under the Our Rural Future programme?

Tipperary trails: Did your area get funding under the Our Rural Future programme?

Tipperary trails: Did your area get funding under the Our Rural Future programme?

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Aug 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary tracks and trails groups have received a total of €77,300 to support and improve 33 walking trails in the county.

The funding has been welcomed by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

"This funding is being provided under Our Rural Future and will see grants distributed to community groups responsible for managing walking trails across the county. It will be a significant bonus for these organisations who do very important work in overseeing the trails," he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that he trails were not only a valuable local amenity but they also attracted tourism and supported local economies.

The following trails received funding:

- Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society: Glen of Aherlow Woodland loop, €1,000

- Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council: Eamon a Chnoic Loop Spur Upperchurch, €1,000

- Killoscully Development Association: Killoscully Mass Path Looped Walk, €1,000

- Grange Development Group: Grange - Grange loop, €1,000

- Slieveardagh Rural Development: Loch Dhoire Bhile loop, €1,000

- Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society: Glen of Aherlow - Bianconi loop, €1,000

- Knockmealdown Active: Knockmealdowns Trails - Crough Loop €1,000

- Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council: Knockalough - Red Hugh loop, €1,000

- Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society: Lisvarrinane - Carrolls loop, €2,800

- Inch Trail Development Group: Cosan Felim Inch Loop Walk, €2,800

- Knockmealdown Active: Knockmealdowns Trails - Duck Pond Loop, €2,800

- Cloughjordan Community Development Committee: The Loop of Laghile and Loughaun, €2,800

- Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society: Glen of Aherlow - Rock an Thorabh loop, €2,800

- Grange Development Group: Grange - Crag loop, €2,800

- Knockmealdown Active: Goatenbridge - Knockballiniry, €2,800

- Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council: Knockalough - Knockalough loop, €2,800

- Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society: Lisvarrinane - Padraigs loop: €2,800

- Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council: Birchhill loop, €2,800

- Knockmealdown Active: Clogheen loop, €2,800

- Knockmealdown Active: Knockmealdowns Trails - Sheep Hill Loop, €2,800

- Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society: Glen of Aherlow - Millennium stone loop, €2,800

- Knockmealdown Active: Knockmealdowns Trails - Knockmealdown Lakes Loop, €2,800

- Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society: Glen of Aherlow - Ballinacourty loop, €2,800

- Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council: Upperchurch - Eamonn a Chnoic loop, €2,800

- Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society: Lisvarrinane - Dolmen loop, €2,800

- Knockmealdown Active: Knockmealdowns Trails - Knockroe Loop, €2,800

- Tipperary Trails Group/Sli Eala Trail Committee: Sli Eala, €2,800

- Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council: Knockalough Extension Loop, €2,800

- Knockmealdown Active: Goatenbridge - Liam Lynch, €2,800

- Knockmealdown Active: Knockmealdown Trails - Knockmealdown Trail, €3,000

- Marl Bog / Multeen Way Group: Multeen Way, €3,000

- Ormond Way Association: Ormond Way, €3,000

- St Declan's Way Management Committee: St Declan's Way, €1,500

