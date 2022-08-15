Nenagh drugs haul: Two Albanian men are remanded in further custody

Nenagh Court: Two Albanian men are remanded in further custody
Two Albanian men charged in connection with a drug seizure outside Nenagh were further remanded in custody by Judge Andrew Cody at Nenagh District Court
Matian Kroi of 4 Arndale Court, Ellen Avenue, Chathan, Kent, England, and Konstandin Osmenaj of No Fixed Abode, are each charged with possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply at Lissatunny, Nenagh, on August 6, 2022.
They are each charged with the same offences at Shangrila, Grange Grove, Tullow road, Carlow, on the same date.
Both defendants, who were granted free legal aid, had previously been charged before Ennis District Court and remanded to Nenagh.
Judge Cody further remanded them in custody to August 26 to appear before Nenagh District Court via video link.
