15 Aug 2022

Tipp GAA Results: Big weekend of action concludes

Enda Treacy

15 Aug 2022 7:15 PM

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship

Father Sheehys 0-13 Moyle Rovers 1-7

Mullinahone 2-10 Ballina 0-8

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 3-13 Golden/Kilfeacle 0-8

Fethard 3-10 JK Brackens 1-10

Clonmel Commercials 1-16 Clonmel Óg 1-3

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship

Clonmel Commercials 2-11 Upperchurch/Drombane 0-9

Killenaule 2-13 Cahir 1-8

Moyle Rovers 0-13 Rockwell Rovers 1-6

Kilsheelan/Kilcash 3-15 Drom & Inch 0-11

Loughmore/Castleiney 3-14 Moycarkey/Borris 0-8

Ardfinnan 1-12 Aherlow Gaels 2-9

Arravale Rovers 2-9 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-11

JK Brackens 1-13 Ballyporeen 1-10

Mid Tipperary

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling Final

Upperchurch/Drombane 1-18 Gortnahoe/Glengoole 1-15

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship

Gortnahoe/Glengoole 5-29 Killea 1-10

Loughmore/Castleiney 1-21 Gortnahoe/Glengoole 0-8

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship Final

Thurles Sarsfields 3-11 Gortnahoe/Glengoole 1-14

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Thurles Sarsfields 2-18 Killea 4-11

North Tipperary

Ger Gavin U19A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Ballina 2-17 Kiladangan 2-13

Roscrea 1-27 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-11

Ger Gavin U19B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Borris-Ileigh 2-23 Ballinahinch/Templederry 0-11

Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-13 Newport 1-14

Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Toomevara 3-19 Borris-Ileigh 2-10

Watch Center Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Silvermines 3-16 Moneygall 2-16

Watch Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Portroe 0-20 Knockshegowna 0-15

West Tipperary

U19A Football Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 6-9 Cashel King Cormacs 0-8

U19B Football Championship

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-15 JK Brackens 1-9

Junior B Football Championship

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-15 Rockwell Rovers 2-4

Aherlow 3-9 Golden/Kilfeacle 3-5

Junior A Football Championship

Sean Treacys 3-14 Emly 3-7

Solohead 4-13 Arravale Rovers 0-10

South Tipperary

U19B Football Championship

Ballingarry 2-11 Carrick Swans 3-6

Knockmealdown Gaels 0-11 Killenaule 0-11

Cahir 2-14 St Patricks 3-7

Fethard 2-19 Clonmel Óg 1-7

