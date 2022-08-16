Two Tipperary senior hurling games to be broadcast on TG4 this weekend

Two Tipperary senior hurling championship games are set to be broadcast live on TG4 this coming Sunday as the action clicks back into gear in the Premier county.
Loughmore/Castleiney's clash against near neighbours JK Brackens will be the first game broadcast in a back-to-back double header with the game throwing in at 2.30pm, with the headline clash of rivals Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch to get underway at 4.15pm.
Craobh Iomána Thiobraid Árann ar GAA Beo na seachtaine seo— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 16, 2022
Two games from the Tipperary Hurling Championship on @TG4TV
Dé Domhnaigh / Sunday
⏰ 14:15
@Loughmore_Gaa v @Jkbgaa
⏰ 16:10
@drominch v @thurlessars #GAA pic.twitter.com/ZNe4rRC8w1
